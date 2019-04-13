DONOGHUE,
Edward (Steve):
12.1.1929 - 5.4.2019
Peacefully at Tainui Village, New Plymouth, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Doris, father and father-in-law of Jan and Francis, Mark (deceased) and Viv, Kathryn and Bruce, Susan and Gordon. Adored grandad of Liz, Ciaran, Carl, Liam, Rebecca, Jerome and Patrick. Thank you to the Tainui and hospice staff for their wonderful care and kindness. All messages c/o Donoghue Family, Tainui Village, 96 Clawton Street, New Plymouth 4310. According to Steve's wishes a private family service has been held.
