RODERIQUE, Edith:
Born 26th January 1949, tragically taken from us on March 5th 2019. Loved mother of Peter, Anthea and Richie, Matthew, and Lee. Loved grandmother of 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Edith's funeral service will be held at the Otaki Race Course at 1.00pm on Wednesday 13th March. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Roderique Family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 12, 2019