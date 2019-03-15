McMILLAN,
Duncan Lauchlan:
Of Dannevirke. On Wednesday, March 13, 2019 aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaile. Adored dad of Paula and David, Duncan, Ange and Peta. Devoted grandad & poppa to all his grandchildren.
Will be forever loved.
A service to celebrate Duncan's life will be held in the Dannevirke Bowling Club, 19 Waterloo Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Communications to the "McMillan Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 15, 2019