Duncan John: QSM JP

30.7.1922 - 27.3.2019

Service Number 446109 Cpl. WWII (of Marton). After his usual busy, people filled, last few days, he simply nodded off. In his 97th year. Precious husband of the late Doreen for 66 years. Treasured father and father-in-law of of Craig and Jill, Virginia and the late Colin, and dearly loved Pa to Jane and Rob, the late Alex, and Richard and James. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Marton would be appreciated and may be left in the Hall foyer. Messages to the Hart family, c/-14 Hartwell Drive, RD 10, Palmerston North 4470. A celebration of Duncan's full and wonderful life will be held in the Marton Memorial Hall, Wellington Road, Marton, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 2.00pm.





Published in Manawatu Standard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019

