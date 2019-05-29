WINTER, Douglas (Doug):
Formerly of Foxton. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, at Arohanui Hospice, on Monday 27 May 2019. Aged 87 years. Soulmate and loving husband of Faye. Loved Dad of Grant, Leigh, and Douglas. Adored Grandad of Daymon, Hayley, Jason, and Nicky and their partners. Loved and adored Great-Grandad of Samantha, Jackson, Brooklyn, Ollie, Rylan, Caniece, Jax, Corydin, and Willow. Loved brother of Ross. Messages to the Winter Family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated, or may be left at the venue. Family and friends are invited to a gathering for Doug at the Takaro Bowling Club, 133 Botanical Rd, Palmerston North, on Friday, 31 May 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 29, 2019