Douglas Dick (Doug):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Waikanae. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 14 April 2019. In his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Sandra, John, Glenda and Robert Vandenberg, and Judith and Graham Hunt. Adored Pop of Rebecca, Greg, Brad, Nishi (deceased), Tom, Michael, Laura, Sarah, Nigel, and Steven. Proud great-grandfather of Indiana, Piper, Miller, and Amelia. At Doug's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the Turner family, C/- PO Box 8087, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North 4446.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 20, 2019