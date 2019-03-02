NOTTAGE,
Douglas Lawrence (Dump):
Of Hunterville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday 1 March 2019, aged 95 years. Loving husband of Pat for 60 years. Dearly loved Dad of Craig, Brent, Donna and father-in-law of Laurie. Much loved Bear to John, Lisa, and Matthew; loved Grandad to Amy. Messages to the Nottage family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be made via www.stjohn.org.nz or left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate the life of Douglas will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Tuesday
5 March 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Rangatira Cemetery, Hunterville.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 2, 2019