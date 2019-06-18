MOORE,
Douglas James (Doug):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 15 June 2019 at Aparangi Rest Home, Te Kauwhata, with his loving family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Noeleen for 74 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Bev and Peter Davies; Lionel and Janice; Mike and Ally; Kev and Trish; and Raewyn and Dave Curtis. Loved Pop to all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A service for Doug will be held at the Apaprangi Rest Home on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at 11 am and this will be followed by another service at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 21 June 2019 at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to Doug's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 18, 2019