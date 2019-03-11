ALLEN, Douglas (Doug):
WW2 British Army. Of Palmerston North. On Friday, March 8, 2019, (peacefully) at Metlifecare. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and the late Irene, loved father of Linda Stevens (deceased), and Stephen (Palmerston North), stepfather of Cleone and Mike, Lorraine, and Debbie,and loved Pop to all his grand and great-grandchildren, and also to Mark and Kelly (Brisbane).
Sadly missed
Messages to Mrs M Allen, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Doug will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 11, 2019