LOCKETT, Doris Ruby Jean:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris LOCKETT.
Passed away peacefully at Woodfall Lodge on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, aged 89 years. Wife of the late Ronald Lockett, loved mother of Michael and Alva, Richard, Elizabeth and Mathew Ward, treasured Grandma of Joseph and Daniel Ward. A big thank you to the staff of Woodfall Lodge, Ward 25, Ward 28 and A&E Palmerston North Hospital. A private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2019