BOULTWOOD,

Doris Mary (nee Bailey):

18.10.1923

On Monday 29th April 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital. In her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Carol Shaw, Pam and Neil Costigan. Best ever nanny of Samantha and Mike, Tristan and Toni, Jon and Karla, and Jessica and Bryn. Great-nanny to Cody, Dylan, Georgia, Kyan, Mannix, A'ine, Jaxson, Nate, Liam, and Joshua. Loved sister to Tom (deceased) and Eileen Bailey, Bill (deceased), and Gladys (deceased). Special thanks to the Hospital staff at Ward 26 and Star Ward 2 for all their special care and attention. Messages to the Boultwood family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Doris's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 6th May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.





