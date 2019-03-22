Doreen PRIOR

(Formerly of Foxton). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 March 2019, at Kemp Home, Titahi Bay, aged 90 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Bob and Nita Prior. Loved aunt of Donald, Karen, Ann, Leonie and John, and Mary. Loved great-aunt of Daniel, Jessica, Robert and Joshua. The family would like to sincerely thank Kemp Home staff for their care and support. A funeral service for Doreen will be held at the Titahi Bay Community Church, 25 Mana Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Monday 25 March, at 10.00am, followed by a Graveside Service at Foxton Cemetery, Avenue Road, Foxton, at 2.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 22, 2019
