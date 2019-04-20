Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



VALENTINE,

Donald Frank (Don):

Of Bluff, aged 71. Passed away on Tuesday 16 April 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Tony and Trudy, Daniel, and Dawn. Much loved Grandad of Harley, the late Logan, Bonnie, the late Chance, Darien, Uleah, Jak and Shyann, loved Great-Grandad of his six great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Jan Ritchie. Loved by all his extended family and many friends. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Tuesday 23 April at 11.00am. Respectfully no flowers, but donations to Bluff St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 102 Bann Street, Bluff 9814.







VALENTINE,Donald Frank (Don):Of Bluff, aged 71. Passed away on Tuesday 16 April 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Tony and Trudy, Daniel, and Dawn. Much loved Grandad of Harley, the late Logan, Bonnie, the late Chance, Darien, Uleah, Jak and Shyann, loved Great-Grandad of his six great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Jan Ritchie. Loved by all his extended family and many friends. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Tuesday 23 April at 11.00am. Respectfully no flowers, but donations to Bluff St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 102 Bann Street, Bluff 9814. Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers