VALENTINE,
Donald Frank (Don):
Of Bluff, aged 71. Passed away on Tuesday 16 April 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Tony and Trudy, Daniel, and Dawn. Much loved Grandad of Harley, the late Logan, Bonnie, the late Chance, Darien, Uleah, Jak and Shyann, loved Great-Grandad of his six great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Jan Ritchie. Loved by all his extended family and many friends. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Tuesday 23 April at 11.00am. Respectfully no flowers, but donations to Bluff St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 102 Bann Street, Bluff 9814.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 20, 2019