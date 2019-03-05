FOSTER,

Donald Roger (Don):

In loving memory of our Dad who passed away 5th March 2013.

To my dearest Dad, it's hard to believe it's six years today.

We have missed your long distant chats,

Still go to pick up the phone but you are not there.

Now you are re-united with Nod and Mum.

To hear your voice to see your smile, up in heaven we will meet again.

We think of you often, will to the end.

You're never forgotten

(Dear Dad)

As long as life and memory last, I shall be there.

Love - Sue & Niall xxxx



