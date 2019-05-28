REES, Diana Christine:
Of Feilding. On May 26, 2019 peacefully at Wimbledon Rest Home, Feilding, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Kenvyn, much loved Mum of Jane and John, David and Nicky, and Elizabeth and Andrew, and cherished Gran to Jack.
"Always in our hearts."
A service for Diana will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Society Manawatu, PO Box 527, Palmerston North 4440, or Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 28 to June 1, 2019