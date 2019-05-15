DER BYL Whaka VAN

Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Death Notice

VAN DER BYL,
Whaka Hana "Hannah"
(nee McKinnon)
Passed away at Arohanui Hospice on Tuesday, 7 May 2019, aged 63. Mum of Donna-Marie and Tamati. Proud Nan of Clark, Jeremy and Kirsty. Separated wife of Len. Sister of Mac (dec), Chris, Faith, Lesley (dec), Kitten, Tommy, Karen, Rosana, David, and Lee. Treasured mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Esteemed friend and colleague to many.
She was a special, positive, precious, well loved and respected woman to us all.
A private service has been held at Hannah's request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and a special thanks to the staff for their amazing care and support. Messages can be sent to the Van der Byl family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 15, 2019
