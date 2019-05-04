SHANNON, Dennis Verne:
Suddenly at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved husband and friend of Lesley, loving Dad to Angela, Vivien, Marie and Steve, loved grandad to Connor, Chloe, Amber, and Maryam, loved stepfather to Calluum (Fred), and Gillian, loved step-Grandad Dennis to Ashleigh, Karenza, and Leighton. Loved son of the late Verne and Vera, and much loved brother of the late Rosemary, and friend to many of his Manawatune Barbershop.
Will be sadly missed.
A service for Dennis will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment at the Waituna West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Marion Kennedy Club, Dannevirke, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 4, 2019