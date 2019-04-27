RICHARDS, Dennis:
On Monday, 22nd April 2019, peacefully at Wairarapa Village, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Sharon. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicky and Carl. Beloved Grandad of Samantha and Luke, Stacey, Jaden, and Matthew. Loved great-Grandad of Remi. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Dennis at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Tuesday 30 April, at 11.00am. The family wish to thank the District Nurses, Palliative Care Nurses and Dr John Gordon, as they were all absolutely wonderful. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Wairarapa would be appreciated. Messages to the Richards family C/- PO Box 2055 Masterton.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 27, 2019