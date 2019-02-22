BAND, Dennis:
|
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday 19th February 2019, at the Whakatane Hospital.
"Today one great soul has been lost but will never be forgotten, you will remain forever in our hearts, love you forever and always, fly high, husband, dad and grandad Dennis Band"
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at 2.00pm, on Saturday 23rd February 2019, at Gateway Funeral Services Chapel, Awatapu Drive, Whakatane, followed by a private cremation. All communications to Gateway Funeral Services, PO Box 2017, Whakatane.
Gateway Funeral Services Whakatane
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 22, 2019