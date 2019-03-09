RUE, David:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David RUE.
Passed away suddenly at Mt Maunganui, on Monday 4 March 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Linda. Loved father of Peter and the late Ian. Father-in-law of Genevieve, and grandfather of Elizabeth. A service for David will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 12 March 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter Service would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer or posted to PO Box 370, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Rue family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2019