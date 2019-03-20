CARR, David Hugh:
Of Palmerston North at Summerset Village on March 18th, 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anna and Andrew; Jane; Alastair and Alayna; loved G'Pa of Freddie and Billy, and a dearly loved brother and uncle. Special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Summerset Village for their loving care of David. Messages to Carr family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A Celebration of David's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday, 22nd March 2019, at 10.30am. Cremation to be private.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019