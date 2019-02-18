BURNETT, Cynthia Brenda:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia BURNETT.
Of Feilding, passed away peacefully on Saturday 16 February 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved Mum of Ross and Sandie, Julie and Eddie, Jane and Mac. A treasured Grandma to her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Messages to the Burnett family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702, or may be left on the tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz. Our special thanks to the staff at Summerset On Summerhill for their professional care of Cynthia. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Bowen Street, Feilding, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday 20 February 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 18, 2019