FRICKLETON, Corben Dean:

24.4.1975 - 27.4.2005

April will come with much regret,

The day and month we'll never forget.

We hide our tears when we hear your name,

The ache in our hearts will always remain.

What we would give to see your smile,

And sit and talk with you a while.

The moment you died, our hearts were torn in two,

One side filled with heartache, the other died with you.

We hold you tightly in our hearts and there you will remain, until we meet again.- Dad, Shelley, Aaron and Corey.



