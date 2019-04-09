Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin MURPHY. View Sign



Service No. N677155 WO1 RNZASC. Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, on Saturday, 6 April 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved father of Colin and Karen, John and Adrienne, Kevin and Joanne, and Fiona and Chris. Proud grandfather of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Good friend of Anne Fleming. A service for Colin will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Friday, 12 April 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. For further information please contact 0272904255.



NZIFH



MURPHY, Colin:Service No. N677155 WO1 RNZASC. Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, on Saturday, 6 April 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara. Loved father of Colin and Karen, John and Adrienne, Kevin and Joanne, and Fiona and Chris. Proud grandfather of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Good friend of Anne Fleming. A service for Colin will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Friday, 12 April 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. For further information please contact 0272904255.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 9, 2019

