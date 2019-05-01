Acknowledgement

YOUNG, Chue King:

Sandy (Auckland), Gerald and Helen (Auckland), William (Palmerston North), Jenny and Jeremy (Sydney, Australia), and their families wish to sincerely thank friends and relatives for all their wonderful kindness and support in their recent passing and sad loss of their dear Mum. Cherished and much loved wife to the late Arthur Mun Hor Young, and grandmother/Ma to Elizabeth (London, UK), Charlotte and Jono Jackson (Auckland), Kate (Auckland), and William Jr (Dunedin) and grandmother/Por to Zane (Sydney, Australia). The family wish to convey their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all your kind expression of sympathy by the way of cards, phone calls, flowers, cooking and baking, home visits and your donations. Special thanks to those of you who travelled near and far to be at the service for Chue King, this was greatly appreciated and will always be remembered. Everyone's kindness and generosity during this sad time has been absolutely amazing. A special thanks for those who gave tributes at the service. Special thanks to St John Ambulance staff and medics who came to rescue Mum, and to all the Palmerston North Hospital staff who were involved with Mum's care during those 9 days, both teams did an outstanding job for Mum. Special thanks also to all the team at Robert J. Cotton and Sons Ltd for all their kindness and care for looking after Mum and the family, with their wonderful help and assistance in making Mum's service a memorable occasion for the family to celebrate Mum's remarkable life. A special thanks to Llew King for officiating the service for Mum, for all your help and marvellous musical skills and talent shown in the singing which added a lovely touch to the service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement, as many addresses are unknown.



Published in Manawatu Standard on May 1, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers