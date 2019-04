Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chue YOUNG. View Sign

YOUNG, Chue King:

Passed away peacefully, with her son William at her side, at Palmerston North Hospital, on Monday, April 8th 2019, in her 84th year. Devoted and much loved wife to the late Arthur Mun Hor Young, loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandy (Auckland), Gerald and Helen (Auckland), William (Palmerston North), Jenny and Jeremy (Sydney, Australia). Much loved and adored grandmother/Ma to Elizabeth (London, UK), Charlotte and Jono Jackson (Auckland), Kate (Auckland), William Jr (Dunedin), and Zane (Sydney, Australia).

"No more pain and suffering, you are now at peace in a better place. Safe journey,

we will miss you dearly Mum, we will never forget you

and will continue to carry on

your wonderful legacy.

May you forever rest in peace. With all our love, from all your children and grandchildren."

Messages to the Young Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. Friends are all invited to attend the service to celebrate Chue King's life which will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday, April 13th 2019 at 9.00am, followed by interment in the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.





