LOWE,
Christine Shirley (Chrissy):
1956 - 2019
Passed away peacefully in Havelock North on May 25, 2019. Much loved daughter of the late Pearl and Dave Lowe of Feilding. Loved sister of Robyn Crocker, David Lowe, Sharyn Donavan and Donna Lowe. In lieu of flowers, donations to I.H.C. NZ would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A farewell service for Chrissy will be held in Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, May 29 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lowe Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 27, 2019