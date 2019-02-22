Chris TOWNSEND

TOWNSEND, Chris Andrew:
At home in Wanganui on 19th February 2019, aged 37. Dearly loved partner of Mel McKinnon. Beloved son of Trevor and Barbara. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Nicki and Mark Donaldson, Rachel, and the late Ryan. A celebration of Chris' life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, on Monday 25th February 2019, at 1.30pm. His service will be streamed on
clevelandfunerals.co.nz/live
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 22, 2019
