Acknowledgement

ABRAHAM, Cheryle (Adele):

Gary, Jolene and family wish to thank those families attending Adele's farewell, travelling from Palmerston North and Auckland, also those many honouring Adele at her farewell service. Also for their cards and expressions of love and support during Adele's illness and following her demise. Our gratitude to Whakatane Hospice for their dedication during Adele's illness and to Golden Pond with needed respite cares. Most especially we wish to acknowledge the fantastic support given by Riverslea Medical Centre staff and medic often going that extra mile for Adele.

Adele: - You and I walked side by side for 38 years, holding hands, looking up and laughing. I could not have it better! There is an echoing silence in our house, but your departure was as you wished; at home in the company of your minister to witness your last breath as you grasped you crucifix. It is God's will and ours that you rest in peace knowing you were much loved.



