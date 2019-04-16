BAXTER,
Charles Norman Olsen
(Charlie) (Grumps):
Of Rongotea, passed away peacefully on Saturday 13 April 2019, in his 90th year. Cherished soulmate of Elaine. Much loved and respected Dad of Lynette Rivers, Yvonne, Charles, Warren, Sharron Allan, Wayne (deceased), Dorothy, Verona Sayles, Andrew, Tina Salmon, Darrin, Teressa McKean, Michelle, Micheal, Christine Sargent, Ian (deceased), and Pauline Taylor. A dearly loved Grandad of 54, Great-Grandad of 100, and Great-Great-Grandad of 15.
"Such big shoes to fill."
Messages to the Baxter family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414, or may be left on the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz. A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 17 April 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 16, 2019