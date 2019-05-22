HUDSON,
Caryll Evelyn (nee Bond):
Arthur, Susan, Rodney and their families wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us with lovely messages, cards and flowers during the loss of a treasured person. Thank you to those who attended the celebration of Caryll's life. Special thanks also to the Oncology and Radiology teams at Palmerston North Hospital, and to the staff of Arohanui Hospice. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 22, 2019