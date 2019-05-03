HUDSON, Caryll Evelyn
(nee Bond):
Formerly of Rangiotu. After a courageous battle, Caryll passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1 May 2019 surrounded by love. Treasured wife of Arthur. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Gregg Stewart; Rodney and Sarah. Much loved Gran of Corey, Tyler, and Hayden; Thomas, Riley, and Violet. Our heartfelt thanks to the exceptional staff at Julia Wallace Retirement Village for their care of Caryll. Messages to the Hudson family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414, or may be left on the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated and may also be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Caryll's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 7 May 2019, at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 3 to May 4, 2019