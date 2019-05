HUDSON, Caryll Evelyn(nee Bond):Formerly of Rangiotu. After a courageous battle, Caryll passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1 May 2019 surrounded by love. Treasured wife of Arthur. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Gregg Stewart; Rodney and Sarah. Much loved Gran of Corey, Tyler, and Hayden; Thomas, Riley, and Violet. Our heartfelt thanks to the exceptional staff at Julia Wallace Retirement Village for their care of Caryll. Messages to the Hudson family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414, or may be left on the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz . In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated and may also be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Caryll's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 7 May 2019, at 2.30pm.NZIFH