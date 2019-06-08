Acknowledgement

ROBINSON, Caroline:

Clive, Jess and family would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us throughout the last year, with baking, flowers, visits, letters and cards. This support has meant so much to us during the loss of a very special person. We would also like to thank the staff at Arohanui Hospice and Lavender Blue who took such wonderful care of Caroline. Thank you as well to all of you who attended the funeral service to celebrate Caroline's life. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in Manawatu Standard on June 8, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers