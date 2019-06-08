ROBINSON, Caroline:
Clive, Jess and family would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us throughout the last year, with baking, flowers, visits, letters and cards. This support has meant so much to us during the loss of a very special person. We would also like to thank the staff at Arohanui Hospice and Lavender Blue who took such wonderful care of Caroline. Thank you as well to all of you who attended the funeral service to celebrate Caroline's life. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement.
