ROBINSON, Caroline Amy:
Palmerston North Town Crier. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 at Arohanui Hospice, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Clive. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jess and Dave Zimmerman. Loved Nancy to William. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Mary-Lou and Peter Cranshaw, Nathalie Brown and Paul Sinclair, Paddy-Ann and Rodney Pemberton, John and Vanessa Brown, and their families. Loved sister-in-law and aunty to all the Robinson family. Messages to the Robinson Family may be sent to 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Caroline's life, to be held at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Monday 27th May 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 23, 2019