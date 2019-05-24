WEST, Carl Brandon:
Passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, aged 42 years. Much loved Dad of Chloe Bateman. Loved partner of Morgan Hall. Loved brother of Paul, Wendy, and Shane. Uncle of Dean, Kelly, Lisa, Jonathan, and Caleb. Son of Jennifer Rayner, and Selby and Phyllis West. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Messages to the West family c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Carl at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday, May 27, 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 24, 2019