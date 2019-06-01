JENNINGS, Bryan James:
(Formerly of Opiki). Aged 55 years. Died suddenly in Canada on 12 May 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Reggie Jennings. Much loved father of Thornton, Shaun and adopted dad of Yesha. Beloved youngest son of Noel & Aileen Jennings (deceased). Loved youngest brother of Noeleen, Grace, Elayne, David, Marion, Robert, & John. A loved Uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service for Byran was held at Hillcrest Funeral Home, Saskatchewan, Canada.
