Passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, aged 67 years. Beloved and adored husband of Lesley. Devoted father and step-father of all his children. Loved Poppa and Granddad to his five grandchildren. Loved son of Phyllis and the late Allen, and friend to many.

A kind and generous person taken to soon.

All messages to the Bye family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Special thanks to the staff at Arohanui Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated. As per Bryan's wishes a private service has already been held.



