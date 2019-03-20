In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce CLARKE. View Sign

CLARKE, Bruce:

Passed away one year ago today.

With tears I saw you suffer and slowly fade away,

My heart became broken as you fought so hard to stay.

I know you had to leave but never went alone,

For part of me went with you the day you left our home.

I think of you with love today, that is nothing new,

I thought of you yesterday and everyday before that too.

I think of you in silence and often speak your name,

Now all I have are memories and pictures in a frame.

Sadly missed and remembered by Jo (partner), our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.





