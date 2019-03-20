CLARKE, Bruce:
Passed away one year ago today.
With tears I saw you suffer and slowly fade away,
My heart became broken as you fought so hard to stay.
I know you had to leave but never went alone,
For part of me went with you the day you left our home.
I think of you with love today, that is nothing new,
I thought of you yesterday and everyday before that too.
I think of you in silence and often speak your name,
Now all I have are memories and pictures in a frame.
Sadly missed and remembered by Jo (partner), our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 20, 2019