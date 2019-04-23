RODERICK, Brian Leonard:
On Friday 19 April 2019, aged 65 years, died suddenly. Beloved father of Kelli, Niki, Zane and Emily. Cherished grandad of Liam and Ethan. Partner of Tanya, younger brother of Alan and Neil.
Mentor, friend, family man.
A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at the Tauranga Sport Fishing Club, 66 Keith Allen Drive, Tauranga, at 11.00am on Monday 29 April. A private interment will be held afterwards for family at Katikati Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tauranga Coastguard Assn Inc, PO Box 831, Tauranga 3140, would be greatly appreciated. Communication to the Roderick Family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 23, 2019