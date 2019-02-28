HIRST,
Brian William George:
Peacefully at Wimbledon Hospital on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Valma for 61 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and partner Karen, and Steve and Sandy. Beloved Granddad of his seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and their families. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. All messages to the Hirst family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. Friends are invited to a service for Brian which will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday, 2nd March 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 28, 2019