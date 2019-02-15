HOMES, Brenden Mackie:
Passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 52 years. Dearly loved son of Lois, and loved brother of Troy. Loved uncle of Seth and Harmonie. All messages to the Homes family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Brenden will be held at Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 15, 2019