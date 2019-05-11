Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Peppertree Rest Home on Wednesday 8 May 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Stanley; Craig and Katie; Sherilyn and Darrin; and Jason and Giuliana. Loved grandad of 12 grandchildren and four great-granddaughters. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at St Albans Church, 339 Albert Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 16 May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Peppertree. Messages can be sent to the Nethercott family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







Published in Manawatu Standard on May 11, 2019

