Beverly Ann (nee Giddens):

of Dannevirke, passed away on Thursday 21 March 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Jack. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law to Stephen Whibley, Joylene Whibley, Raewyn and Jonathan Berkahn, Angela and Colin Whibley-Smith, Karen and John Corroon; Loved Nana to Malakai and Zephyr, Joshua and Samuel, Oscar and Noah, James, Thomas and Kayla. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kandahar Court (Masterton) and Arbour House (Greytown) for their care of Bev. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Knox Church Childrens Ministry and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Thursday 28 March at 1pm followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.







Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 25, 2019

