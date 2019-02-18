HANDS, Beverley Joy:
In Palmerston North, after a long battle, on 14 February 2019, with her children at her side. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Much loved Mum of Warrick, and Vicki. Loved Nana of Sarah, Stephen, Matthew; Morgan, and Georgia. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Arohanui Hospice and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, 20 February 2019, at 2.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 18, 2019