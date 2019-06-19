GROOME,
Beverley Kate Alexander:
Passed away unexpectedly at home after a long battle on Monday, June 17th 2019. Much loved wife of Tony for 23 years. Adored mum of Thomas. Loved daughter of Pauline and the late Cliff Alexander, and sister of Paul. Dearly loved by all her extended family and close friends. Godmother of Emily Shanks. Will be missed by the multiple volunteer community organisations she was involved with. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Feilding and Districts Youth Board, 65 Stafford Street, Feilding 4702, would be appreciated or may be left in the chapel foyer. Messages to 29 Bush Lane, RD 5, Feilding 4775. Friends are invited to attend a service for Beverley at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday, June 22nd 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 19, 2019