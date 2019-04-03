HOBMAN, Betty Clothier
|
(née Ashworth):
Passed away on Wednesday 27 March 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Gordon. Beloved mother of Bren. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Suzie. Friend of Jan. Treasured Nana of Simon, Kurtis, Jeremy, Thomas and Ollie. Please join us to celebrate her life at St Oswald's Church, corner Featherston and Kingswood Streets, Palmerston North, on Monday 8 April 2019, at 11.00am. Refreshments to follow. Messages c/- 103D Fitzroy Street, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019