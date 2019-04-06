AYERS, Betty Ellen:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 5 April 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Loved mother of Peter, Jenny, and Angela. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. All messages to the Ayers family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may join them at the Masonic Back Bar, Main Street, Palmerston North, on 16 April 2019 at 3.00pm for refreshments.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 6, 2019