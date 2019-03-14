THURSTON,
Bernice Constance (Bobbie):
Peacefully on Tuesday 12th March 2019, with her family by her side, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Trevor (George). Much loved mother of Shirley. Loved Gran of Ian (Aus), and Jannette and Ian, and their families. A loved sister of Lyndon (deceased), Sylvia, Margaret, and Suzanne. All communications to the Thurston family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A service for Bobbie will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 16 Camden Street, Feilding, on Monday 18th March 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Feilding Cemetery, Lethbridge Road.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019