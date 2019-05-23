JONES, Bernice Evelyn:
Of Feilding. On May 21, 2019, peacefully at Wimbledon Rest Home, Feilding, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Dianne, Suzanne (Deceased), Lynette Pearson (Deceased), Dennis and Denise, Karen and Richard Coleman, Peter (Deceased), Warren and Sharon, Bronwyn and Brendan Easton, treasured grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of Marion and Ian Miller, Lloyd (Deceased) and Barbara Schreiber. A service for Bernice will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Society Manawatu, PO Box 527, PN 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 23, 2019