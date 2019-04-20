BROWN,
Benjamin Albert (Ben):
Peacefully in his sleep on 17 April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Nail Gun Guru, dad, step-dad, and dad-in-law of Veronica & Rae, Darren, Daniel & Maree,Aaron & Mellissa. Loved grandad of Courtenay, Keiran, James, Brodie, Bailey, Xavier, Corey, Lani, Asher, Joshua, Connor, and Cooper, and great-granddaughter Isla-Rose. Dear friend of Curt, Alvin & Yvonne. Loved brother of Alex, Yvonn & Jan. In accordance with Ben's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A party to celebrate Ben's life will be held on Friday 26 April 4pm at 186 Te Ngaio Rd, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 20, 2019